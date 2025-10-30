This is the Voice Actors Update!
For now, only some scenes have been recorded and implemented.
In every patch leading up to 1.0, new voiceovers will be added.
Some of the script will be reworked for this update series.
Other features planned for 1.0:
♦ More Companion interactions.
♦ Art and Music Galleries.
♦ New Areas.
♦ New Encounters.
♦ Blood Dungeon expansion.
♦ TRUE ENDING.
The goal is to have 1.0 released on 2026 Valentine's Day! ♥
Thank you for supporting this project!
PS: There's a Rose Bullet Survey!
Feel free to take it! Your input is very helpful for the game's development.
VA Update - Patch 0.9.92
Update notes via Steam Community
