30 October 2025 Build 20612496 Edited 30 October 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


This is the Voice Actors Update!
For now, only some scenes have been recorded and implemented.
In every patch leading up to 1.0, new voiceovers will be added.
Some of the script will be reworked for this update series.
Other features planned for 1.0:
♦ More Companion interactions.
♦ Art and Music Galleries.
♦ New Areas.
♦ New Encounters.
♦ Blood Dungeon expansion.
♦ TRUE ENDING.

The goal is to have 1.0 released on 2026 Valentine's Day! ♥
Thank you for supporting this project!

PS: There's a Rose Bullet Survey!
Feel free to take it! Your input is very helpful for the game's development.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2677951
