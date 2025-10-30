Fixed an issue with only one Action Result being displayed (despite many potentially landing).
Fixed an issue with selections when switching modes in the Map Editor.
Fixed an issue where menus would stop working and fixed a memory leak related to it (Action Result Editor in Action Sequences).
Bug Fixes
