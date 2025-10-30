 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20612419 Edited 30 October 2025 – 21:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with only one Action Result being displayed (despite many potentially landing).

  • Fixed an issue with selections when switching modes in the Map Editor.

  • Fixed an issue where menus would stop working and fixed a memory leak related to it (Action Result Editor in Action Sequences).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link