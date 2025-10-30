• Display all user’s mixes by clicking the DJ name during a mix replay.
• Search for a mod using the search bar in the Modlist.
• Modders:
- Build a mod with less than 20 sounds/pictos.
- Create bigger or smaller characters by changing default sprite size.
- Display an animation upside down (polo bat).
- Add a top or bottom foreground in front of the characters on the stage.
- Check the doc and download the Modbox here.
Modbox update for more customization!
Update notes via Steam Community
