We have added experimental skills to the game for the first time, try out 16 characters and their new abilities! This has never happened before, now half of the characters have special abilities that activate themselves under certain conditions. Explore new tactics, experiment with decks and take advantage of the temporary advantage of these characters, time is limited! Use the code hw31n2025 to get a hero chest that can contain any character, even legendary ones! In addition:-Halloween update

-Now when you hover over your character, without having any cards selected, you can see information about the character.

-Previously, the information panel was not displayed at all if it was a walking character, this was so that it would not interfere with the attack

-The clown weapon now has a projectile damage type and the corresponding card color

-The pumpkin card color has been fixed

-Fixed a critical bug where it was not possible to pick up a hero from daily rewards, also the hero was given to everyone who could not pick it up during the bug

-Now the hero chest gives out any character from any arena!

-Daily hero purchase offers now available

-Fixed a bug that showed the wrong arena when watching a battle in a custom arena

-You can now pause weapon previews

-Weapon preview sounds are now adjusted correctly

-Improved bot health matching based on player level

-All poison cards now deal 4 marks instead of 3

-Projectile damage type effects now persist until the character is undead