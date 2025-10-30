Added

- Character customization: you can now choose hair and skin color when creating a character

- New high level boss - Water Lord. That's 4th of the elemental bosses at level 85, next bosses will be higher level with better gear possibilities

- More flexible skeletal system. It can now display skin underneath armor where it's needed (like on some Adept gear pieces).

Some boots were changed to show a bit of skin

- New passive skill for melee tree - [Armor Break]

- New active skill for ranged tree - [Scatter Throw]. Useful to apply multiple dots at the same time

- Now when your health drops below 80% game starts to lose colors. Can be turned off in settings

Changed

- [Reach] was buffed to provide 3x range bonus instead of 2x at level 0

- [Spike Rain] was buffed from 30% to 50% damage on each spike

- [Explosion] size was buffed by 60%

- [Blade Field] damage was nerfed. Now it raises 110-200% instead of 210-300%

- Buff to DoTs appearing on weapons/shields to counteract some of bosses Status Resist. From lvl 50 DoT affixes will now be more than 3 seconds (up to 5)

- Some post-processing was added: a bit more contrast and a little darker game colors

Fixed

- Wasp General animation issue

- Fixed controller vibrate option not always updating when changed

- Follower weapon can now use your [MaimSpike]