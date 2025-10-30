Compared to last month, October has been much quieter with a smaller update as I had some more classes and exams to study for. My wife helped a LOT with this update, bringing some new character sprites and text options!
Early Access v0.5 Changelog
Added in-game days August 2nd to August 4th.
This includes a pass on story branches, conditions, writing, backgrounds, music, and voice adlibs.
Added new font and color options for the text
Can now choose between the default pixel sanserif font, a dyslexia-friendly font, or a serif font.
Can change the text, text outline, and background to be any greyscale.
Adjusted the requirements for Clara's route, so it should be easier to start.
Slightly less affection needed to trigger some events.
Reworded June 26th conversation with Nikki to mention Clara more.
Reworded June 26th option to better reflect the state of Clara and Margo's relationship at that point.
2 new first pass versions of sprites: Karina and Alejandra.
2 new background: 1 dream with animation, 1 island memory
Adjustments to Clara's sprite.
Pajamas now includes a bonnet.
Fixed her arm when sitting
Bug fixes.
July 4th: Removed some excess lines from the Bec confession.
July 6th: Fixed dating conditions and responses during Gina conversation.
July 8th: Fixed condition to stay over at Clara's or not.
July 20th: Fixed wrong voice line during Baroness story.
July 24th: Removed redundant line.
August 1st: Some tweaks to music and wording.
General aesthetic improvements to the menu.
Changed files in this update