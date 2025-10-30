 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20612300 Edited 30 October 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Compared to last month, October has been much quieter with a smaller update as I had some more classes and exams to study for. My wife helped a LOT with this update, bringing some new character sprites and text options!

Early Access v0.5 Changelog

  • Added in-game days August 2nd to August 4th.

    • This includes a pass on story branches, conditions, writing, backgrounds, music, and voice adlibs.

  • Added new font and color options for the text

    • Can now choose between the default pixel sanserif font, a dyslexia-friendly font, or a serif font.

    • Can change the text, text outline, and background to be any greyscale.

  • Adjusted the requirements for Clara's route, so it should be easier to start.

    • Slightly less affection needed to trigger some events.

    • Reworded June 26th conversation with Nikki to mention Clara more.

    • Reworded June 26th option to better reflect the state of Clara and Margo's relationship at that point.

  • 2 new first pass versions of sprites: Karina and Alejandra.

  • 2 new background: 1 dream with animation, 1 island memory

  • Adjustments to Clara's sprite.

    • Pajamas now includes a bonnet.

    • Fixed her arm when sitting

  • Bug fixes.

    • July 4th: Removed some excess lines from the Bec confession.

    • July 6th: Fixed dating conditions and responses during Gina conversation.

    • July 8th: Fixed condition to stay over at Clara's or not.

    • July 20th: Fixed wrong voice line during Baroness story.

    • July 24th: Removed redundant line.

    • August 1st: Some tweaks to music and wording.

  • General aesthetic improvements to the menu.

Changed files in this update

