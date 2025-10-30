Hey Folks!

I have been combing through looking for more ways to increase the game's communication with players. To support that goal, the Portal now has more to say. Since the event log is now being used for more details, when the scoreboard is visible, the middle mouse wheel scrolls the log window.

Bug Fixes:

- Gaps in the floor tiles have been filled

- Longer delay in game mode to start the match allowing for client catch up

- More reliable trap colors on clients

- Twitch now is toggled on and off

- Portals will report the number of crystals required

- Contact with monsters appropriately hurts before initial trap injury

- Loading screen widget anchors have been adjusted to center for wide screens

- Power-Up locations are brighter

I greatly appreciate you for following the development of Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth <3