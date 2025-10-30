WHAT'S NEW • Battle changes:

• Seriously ill/injured or actively dying party members will now start battles with a permanent Weak debuff

• Almost all species/personalities now have a chance to become Enraged when damaged

• Shell skins are now properly memorised

• Added colour sprites for ~349 out of 400 items



WHAT'S FIXED • Home relation screen oddities:

• Potential game crash from Away/Work icons not showing on missing party members

• Away conditions not being reset for the visitor when the Active Reverian is missing

• Colour sprite oddities:

• Adult/Handler Merciren's jaw lacking the proper colouring in multiple frames, as well as stray pixels and colour bleeding

• Adult/Child Alt B Valzaios having uncoloured teeth

• Adult/Handler male Meicynia having stray pixels on their Battle frame

• Primordial ability and weather (de)buffs not always activating during battles

• Potential game crash from shell skins not being set properly while backing out of that scene

• Load screen not disabling backing out while a save file is being loaded

• Helpers' gender not being acknowledged in their initial sprite frame during SHIELD and TUG minigame