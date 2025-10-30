WHAT'S NEW• Battle changes:
• Seriously ill/injured or actively dying party members will now start battles with a permanent Weak debuff
• Almost all species/personalities now have a chance to become Enraged when damaged
• Shell skins are now properly memorised
• Added colour sprites for ~349 out of 400 items
WHAT'S FIXED• Home relation screen oddities:
• Potential game crash from Away/Work icons not showing on missing party members
• Away conditions not being reset for the visitor when the Active Reverian is missing
• Colour sprite oddities:
• Adult/Handler Merciren's jaw lacking the proper colouring in multiple frames, as well as stray pixels and colour bleeding
• Adult/Child Alt B Valzaios having uncoloured teeth
• Adult/Handler male Meicynia having stray pixels on their Battle frame
• Primordial ability and weather (de)buffs not always activating during battles
• Potential game crash from shell skins not being set properly while backing out of that scene
• Load screen not disabling backing out while a save file is being loaded
• Helpers' gender not being acknowledged in their initial sprite frame during SHIELD and TUG minigame
