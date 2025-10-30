- Fixed a bug where some Cursed Shrine effects did not apply
- Optimized the application of multiple elemental ailments on a single hit. The more you applied, the bigger the effect this optimization will have
0.3.2 Hotfix #3 - Ailment Performance
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update