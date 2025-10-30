 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20612205 Edited 30 October 2025 – 21:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where some Cursed Shrine effects did not apply
  • Optimized the application of multiple elemental ailments on a single hit. The more you applied, the bigger the effect this optimization will have

Changed files in this update

Depot 2052161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link