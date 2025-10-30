 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20612189 Edited 30 October 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
https://steamdb.info/bug fixes
- Hub: Opening the Choose Class menu when using full Mouse Support would cause a crash.
- Psycho Possessed class: His game mode win gems were being associated to the class he's currently possessed with.
- Royal Soul relic: Taking it wasn't adding it to the Compendium.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link