- Hub: Opening the Choose Class menu when using full Mouse Support would cause a crash.
- Psycho Possessed class: His game mode win gems were being associated to the class he's currently possessed with.
- Royal Soul relic: Taking it wasn't adding it to the Compendium.
Patch v37.7
Update notes via Steam Community
