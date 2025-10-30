This patch adds improved AI for the teammate BOTS, as well as the following fixes:

- Add more details to some of the environment props.

- Fixed bug with the enemy driver sometimes appearing sunk inside of his seat and unable to be shot at

- Fixed some bugs with drone spazzing out like crazy when they crash

- Fixed a bug with the player unable to defuse bombs

- Prevent bots from targeting and shooting enemies that are far far away ( before the player even spots them )

- Fixed some bugs with the bots in an elevator