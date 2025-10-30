[Game]- Official release of MC:V Rainbow Herbicides- Enhanced graphics on all maps- Added better lightmaps resulting in shadows in indoor areas and improving outdoor areas- Added colorcorrection to all maps- More stable performance[Client]- Ragdoll impact effects are now limited to only one per frame, fixes hitch when shooting ragdoll with a shotgun-like weapon[Engine]- Fixed "too many indices for index buffer" crashes[Zombie]- Moved zombie blood effects to client side, removed duplicating blood spawning code that caused blood decals spam- Made projectiles pass through players in zombie mode (flares, underbarrel grenades, rockets, etc.)- Fixed prediction issue when clipping into other players in zombie mode- Player inventory in zombie mode is now updated more reliably when playing on remote server- Fixed bug when zombies could climb over player- Fixed bug when prop health that is set in spawnableprops.txt didnt work for props with propdata- Increase shoving efficiency- Fixed crows sometimes getting stuck- Fixed bloat and orange used older animation code- Fixed bug when zombies could remain stuck inside each other if they are not moving- Disabled option to change to Zombie game mode on normal servers- Zombies use slightly different pathing method when chasing player, also zombies now prefer flatter paths with less jumps even if such paths are longer- Dog and similar zombies do not use moveattack when player is above/under them- Dog, bloat and buffalo now use hitboxes for more precise bullet impact detection- Added barbwire with 100HP and 150$ cost