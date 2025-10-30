 Skip to content
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20612132
Update notes via Steam Community





[Game]

- Official release of MC:V Rainbow Herbicides
- Enhanced graphics on all maps
- Added better lightmaps resulting in shadows in indoor areas and improving outdoor areas
- Added colorcorrection to all maps
- More stable performance

[Client]

- Ragdoll impact effects are now limited to only one per frame, fixes hitch when shooting ragdoll with a shotgun-like weapon

[Engine]

- Fixed "too many indices for index buffer" crashes

[Zombie]

- Moved zombie blood effects to client side, removed duplicating blood spawning code that caused blood decals spam
- Made projectiles pass through players in zombie mode (flares, underbarrel grenades, rockets, etc.)
- Fixed prediction issue when clipping into other players in zombie mode
- Player inventory in zombie mode is now updated more reliably when playing on remote server
- Fixed bug when zombies could climb over player
- Fixed bug when prop health that is set in spawnableprops.txt didnt work for props with propdata
- Increase shoving efficiency
- Fixed crows sometimes getting stuck
- Fixed bloat and orange used older animation code
- Fixed bug when zombies could remain stuck inside each other if they are not moving
- Disabled option to change to Zombie game mode on normal servers
- Zombies use slightly different pathing method when chasing player, also zombies now prefer flatter paths with less jumps even if such paths are longer
- Dog and similar zombies do not use moveattack when player is above/under them
- Dog, bloat and buffalo now use hitboxes for more precise bullet impact detection
- Added barbwire with 100HP and 150$ cost

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Military Conflict: Vietnam Depot Linux Depot 1012113
