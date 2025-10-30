Rainbow Herbicides
Update notes via Steam Community
[Game]
- Official release of MC:V Rainbow Herbicides
- Enhanced graphics on all maps
- Added better lightmaps resulting in shadows in indoor areas and improving outdoor areas
- Added colorcorrection to all maps
- More stable performance
[Client]
- Ragdoll impact effects are now limited to only one per frame, fixes hitch when shooting ragdoll with a shotgun-like weapon
[Engine]
- Fixed "too many indices for index buffer" crashes
[Zombie]
- Moved zombie blood effects to client side, removed duplicating blood spawning code that caused blood decals spam
- Made projectiles pass through players in zombie mode (flares, underbarrel grenades, rockets, etc.)
- Fixed prediction issue when clipping into other players in zombie mode
- Player inventory in zombie mode is now updated more reliably when playing on remote server
- Fixed bug when zombies could climb over player
- Fixed bug when prop health that is set in spawnableprops.txt didnt work for props with propdata
- Increase shoving efficiency
- Fixed crows sometimes getting stuck
- Fixed bloat and orange used older animation code
- Fixed bug when zombies could remain stuck inside each other if they are not moving
- Disabled option to change to Zombie game mode on normal servers
- Zombies use slightly different pathing method when chasing player, also zombies now prefer flatter paths with less jumps even if such paths are longer
- Dog and similar zombies do not use moveattack when player is above/under them
- Dog, bloat and buffalo now use hitboxes for more precise bullet impact detection
- Added barbwire with 100HP and 150$ cost
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bit Military Conflict: Vietnam Depot Linux Depot 1012113
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update