Document Reading Bug Fix



Some players were experiencing issues when trying to read multiple documents at the same time. We’ve fixed this issue by allowing zoom only once per document and reactivating it only after closing the current document. This way, it’s no longer possible to read more than one at a time, preventing the errors that affected the more impatient players.



Final Item Pickup Bug Fix



I just watched a streamer finish the game live and discover a bug right at the end. What an embarrassing moment! Thanks to them, I was able to fix an issue that occurred when picking up the last item of the game, where the character would get stuck with their eyes closed and couldn’t continue. Now it’s fixed!



Graphics Menu Improvements



Several issues in the graphics options menu have been fixed. All settings are now properly available, including Lumen, Screen Space, or Disabled (which is the default option). Additionally, all other graphical features have been adjusted to be fully accessible and work more reliably.



Optimization and Performance



We’ve made several internal improvements to optimize the game’s overall performance and slightly increase FPS.



Personal Note from the Developer



I say this with all my heart:

To everyone leaving negative reviews without any kind of context or explanation… I still love you too.

But it would help me a lot if, when something doesn’t work properly, you could add a bit more detail or context in your comments. That way I can identify and fix issues much faster.



My goal is always to make the game run as smoothly as possible and to give you the best experience I can.