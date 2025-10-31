- Fixed issue where players did not receive any calls on the second gameplay shift of Episode 3
- Fixed softlock in the first gameplay shift of Episode 4 associated with the cut hero's companion leaving while assigned to a scenario
- Fixed issue where players were receiving all calls at once in the first gameplay shift of Episode 4
- Fixes to Hero Skill Points including skill points disappearing or becoming negative point values
- Fixed softlock during end of shift Random Point skill point upgrade
- Fixes to issues in gameplay shifts including inability to select new and resolved calls on the map, keyboard input problems in hacking, and heroes in an endless 'returning' state
- Further fixes for crashes when not connected to the internet
DisPatch 1.0.15260 - 10/30/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
