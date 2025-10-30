 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20611860 Edited 30 October 2025 – 20:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New
- post-game easy mode

Fix
- missing bed name and dress name and pet hat name oops i was too excited to pushed last update
- typos

Polish
- changed cat options to the left so not to misclick on window

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link