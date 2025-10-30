新增：
增加 硬山垂花门；
增加 歇山殿（单连廊）、歇山殿（回连廊）；
拓展 庑殿大殿（单连廊） 尺寸；
修复：
修复城墙辅行阶与城墙重叠显示的问题；
修复城墙辅行阶重叠放置在其它建筑之上会报错的问题；
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
新增：
增加 硬山垂花门；
增加 歇山殿（单连廊）、歇山殿（回连廊）；
拓展 庑殿大殿（单连廊） 尺寸；
修复：
修复城墙辅行阶与城墙重叠显示的问题；
修复城墙辅行阶重叠放置在其它建筑之上会报错的问题；
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update