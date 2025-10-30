 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20611828 Edited 30 October 2025 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

新增：

  • 增加 硬山垂花门；

  • 增加 歇山殿（单连廊）、歇山殿（回连廊）；

  • 拓展 庑殿大殿（单连廊） 尺寸；

修复：

  • 修复城墙辅行阶与城墙重叠显示的问题；

  • 修复城墙辅行阶重叠放置在其它建筑之上会报错的问题；

Changed files in this update

Depot 3989841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link