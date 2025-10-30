Fairly small update, mostly focused on fixes, optimization, and a couple changes:
General Changes
Loot pools have been slightly adjusted. Weaker items are now going to show more frequently than stronger items.
Journals now have less of a chance to drop from crates (7% -> ~2%).
Added 2 journals.
Mutated Spider hitbox adjusted for easier melee.
Optimizations
Items no longer render when hidden (in an inventory, for example); should help with performance under large quantities.
Enemies from far away no longer run behavior logic, which should improve performance on lower end devices.
Fixes
Wendigo not dealing damage in melee phase
Zombie and Mummy (+ variations) should no longer get stuck in their walking animation, but I couldn't figure out the cause of the bug either so it's lowkey a shot in the dark lol
That is all for now, take care.
Changed files in this update