Fixed lots more bugs thanks to Macabre, including a rare crash if you killed a small animal (that doesn't leave a corpse) with a combat ability. Improved lots of dialogue and updated the manuals.

Also started working on the Wendigo baddie for Ch.6, and added a new status effect, Ravenous, which makes you hunt down and murder your companions.

I should have a Halloween map in the Holiday Havoc story for Patrons late tonight or tomorrow morning.

Complete list of changes:

-New status effect that makes you hunt down and kill your companions: Ravenous.

-Lars and Stormeye now give you an extra cannonball when you buy a cannon in Ch.3.

-Added new side quest from Durolo in Ch.4 (he had a blank dialogue window when asked for a job).

-Iron Spears and Steel Spears are now "metal" material so they can be repaired with Smithing.

-Fixed rare crash when killing small baddies that don't leave corpses with combat abilities.

-Fixed bug in Ch.3 finale where a few baddies would spawn on cliff and get stuck.

-Fixed Raptor AI in Desert Fireworks map in Holiday Havoc for Patrons.

-Removed party water checks from coastal map transitions in Ch.4.

-Started on scripts for new Wendigo baddie for upcoming Ch.6.

-Improved some more dialogue and updated manuals.