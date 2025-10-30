Fixed lots more bugs thanks to Macabre, including a rare crash if you killed a small animal (that doesn't leave a corpse) with a combat ability. Improved lots of dialogue and updated the manuals.
Also started working on the Wendigo baddie for Ch.6, and added a new status effect, Ravenous, which makes you hunt down and murder your companions.
I should have a Halloween map in the Holiday Havoc story for Patrons late tonight or tomorrow morning.
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/c/lcsoftware
Complete list of changes:
-New status effect that makes you hunt down and kill your companions: Ravenous.
-Lars and Stormeye now give you an extra cannonball when you buy a cannon in Ch.3.
-Added new side quest from Durolo in Ch.4 (he had a blank dialogue window when asked for a job).
-Iron Spears and Steel Spears are now "metal" material so they can be repaired with Smithing.
-Fixed rare crash when killing small baddies that don't leave corpses with combat abilities.
-Fixed bug in Ch.3 finale where a few baddies would spawn on cliff and get stuck.
-Fixed Raptor AI in Desert Fireworks map in Holiday Havoc for Patrons.
-Removed party water checks from coastal map transitions in Ch.4.
-Started on scripts for new Wendigo baddie for upcoming Ch.6.
-Improved some more dialogue and updated manuals.
Changed files in this update