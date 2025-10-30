Additions:
Fisher unlockable class and associated weapons
Mac Support
Balancing to Classic Mode
Bug Fixes
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Additions:
Fisher unlockable class and associated weapons
Mac Support
Balancing to Classic Mode
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update