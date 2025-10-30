 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20611748 Edited 30 October 2025 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Fisher unlockable class and associated weapons

  • Mac Support

  • Balancing to Classic Mode

  • Bug Fixes

