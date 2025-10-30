Warning: While your save file SHOULD work with this version, If you're seeing any issues launching the app try deleting your save from the Options menu OR from your filesystem. On launch, the game will auto-generate a fresh save file for you. See notes at the bottom for paths.

Collecting duplicates of your Royals or Weapons will increase their base stats!

Prismatic Pack: Contains 10 random cards of any type, guaranteed 1 new Enchantment.

Cosmic Pack: Contains a random 5 Cards but is guaranteed a locked Citizen.

Gold Pack: Includes a random 5 Cards made up of Keys, Royals, Weapons, and Enchantments.

You can now choose from 3 booster packs

Overhauled the Market so that you are not simply purchasing the next available card.

When completing a run, your Satchel with Payout to your save file.

When starting a run, you may add keys to your starting deck from your total inventory.

Keys no longer start in your deck.

These will be added to your save file when you complete the run.

This new menu allows you to see all of your collected items this run.

When one of these resources is dropped, it is added to your Satchel.

When Banishing Enemies, they can now drop resources including: Keys, Jewels, and Scrolls.

Gather 4 Scrolls for an enemy and they will be full revealed in the card book and marked encountered.

Each Scroll increases your progress to encountering the enemy.

Each time you Banish an unencountered enemy, it will drop a Scroll.

Significant updates were made to the way you encounter enemies.

10% Chance to drop 1 - 3 Keys of various colors

Banishing any Enemy now has a chance for it to drop items.

Coins, Purchases, and Reserves have new icons to make them easier to understand.

A few items in your Bank got a facelift and new animations.

Fixed an issue where you could not player your final hand.

Fixed an issue where Boss transformations were not triggering.

Fixed an issue where Drain Rate was being incorrectly applied to bosses.

Fixed an issue where Banishing certain bosses were not correctly Banishing all of their artwork.

Fixed an issue where Banishing Location cards was not correctly Banishing the cards popup as well.

Fixed an issue where, when the Victory or Defeat screen would show, various cards would flicker.

Fixed an issue where the Chapel cards did not always populate if you had only Royals and no Weapons.

Fixed an issue where Mirrored enemies would have the wrong text in their popup.

Fixed an issue where Banishing a Mirrored enemy would trigger 2 new enemy spawns instead of only 1.