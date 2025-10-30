Warning: While your save file SHOULD work with this version, If you're seeing any issues launching the app try deleting your save from the Options menu OR from your filesystem. On launch, the game will auto-generate a fresh save file for you. See notes at the bottom for paths.
Market
Overhauled the Market so that you are not simply purchasing the next available card.
You can now choose from 3 booster packs
Gold Pack: Includes a random 5 Cards made up of Keys, Royals, Weapons, and Enchantments.
Cosmic Pack: Contains a random 5 Cards but is guaranteed a locked Citizen.
Prismatic Pack: Contains 10 random cards of any type, guaranteed 1 new Enchantment.
Collecting duplicates of your Royals or Weapons will increase their base stats!
Satchel
When Banishing Enemies, they can now drop resources including: Keys, Jewels, and Scrolls.
When one of these resources is dropped, it is added to your Satchel.
This new menu allows you to see all of your collected items this run.
These will be added to your save file when you complete the run.
Quitting will forfeit these items.
Keys no longer start in your deck.
When starting a run, you may add keys to your starting deck from your total inventory.
When completing a run, your Satchel with Payout to your save file.
Satchel Menu when in a Battle
Satchel Payout Post-Battle
Enemies
Banishing any Enemy now has a chance for it to drop items.
10% Chance to drop 1 - 3 Keys of various colors
5% Chance to drop 10 - 20 Jewels
Significant updates were made to the way you encounter enemies.
Each time you Banish an unencountered enemy, it will drop a Scroll.
Each Scroll increases your progress to encountering the enemy.
Gather 4 Scrolls for an enemy and they will be full revealed in the card book and marked encountered.
Completely Unencountered
Partially Encountered
Encountered
Bank
A few items in your Bank got a facelift and new animations.
Coins, Purchases, and Reserves have new icons to make them easier to understand.
Fixes & Tweaks
Fixed an issue where you could not player your final hand.
Fixed an issue where Boss transformations were not triggering.
Fixed an issue where Drain Rate was being incorrectly applied to bosses.
Fixed an issue where Banishing certain bosses were not correctly Banishing all of their artwork.
Fixed an issue where Banishing Location cards was not correctly Banishing the cards popup as well.
Fixed an issue where, when the Victory or Defeat screen would show, various cards would flicker.
Fixed an issue where the Chapel cards did not always populate if you had only Royals and no Weapons.
Fixed an issue where Mirrored enemies would have the wrong text in their popup.
Fixed an issue where Banishing a Mirrored enemy would trigger 2 new enemy spawns instead of only 1.
Fixed an issue where locked cards would show a popup if hovered over in the Card Book.
Audio:
Credit to Chike Okaro (Bassicfun on YouTube)! Chike took time to deliver a punchy new feel to Luxuriant and I think he knocked it out!
New main theme!
New shop theme!
New battle theme!
New boss theme!
Updated SFX on the Victory and Defeat menus
Renamed the Dimensional Enchantment to Hotwired and altered its appearance to more match the games aesthetic. No functional change.
Added new Satchel and Encountering systems to the Guidebook
Added a small aesthetic update to the Chapel scene, adding rays
