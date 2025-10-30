 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20611705 Edited 30 October 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

10/30/25: Updated to the latest version of Unity (Unity 6) due to a vulnerability disclosure from Unity. For more information, visit: Unity Security Update Advisory.

10/30/25: Fixed an issue that locked Windows users in windowed mode (lol).

Note: Due to an issue on Apple Silicon, the game still starts windowed ON MAC ONLY. Please full-screen the game with the macOS keyboard shortcut for the best experience! [If this issue, still occurs, try locking your screen and then unlocking it (for some reason this works for us)]. We'll keep looking into it!

- Adventure Camp Games Team

