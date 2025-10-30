 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20611661 Edited 30 October 2025 – 20:26:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fairly small update, mostly focused on fixes, optimization, and a couple changes:

General Changes

  • Loot pools have been slightly adjusted. Weaker items are now going to show more frequently than stronger items.

  • Journals now have less of a chance to drop from crates (7% -> ~2%).

  • Added 2 journals.

  • Mutated Spider hitbox adjusted for easier melee.

Optimizations

  • Items no longer render when hidden (in an inventory, for example); should help with performance under large quantities.

  • Enemies from far away no longer run behavior logic, which should improve performance on lower end devices.

Fixes

  • Wendigo not dealing damage in melee phase

  • Zombie and Mummy (+ variations) should no longer get stuck in their walking animation, but I couldn't figure out the cause of the bug either so it's lowkey a shot in the dark lol

That is all for now, take care.

