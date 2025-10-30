Highlights
- Added native support for Linux and Steam Deck.
- Added 3 new heroes, all heroes now have different stats and specializations.
Major
- All sleepers and heroes now have short bios.
- Added unicorns as a neutral creatures.
- Added tooltips to all dialogs.
- New game screen reworked.
- New sleeper selection dialog including random option.
- Added map size selector.
- When player learns a new realm of magic they automatically learn all tier 1 spells of this realm (displayed in the special dialog).
Minor
- Changed victory dialog text to be more lore accurate.
- Adjusted intelligence and wisdom descriptions.
- Army dialog is no longer closed on the end of the turn.
- Added an ability to scroll the world map with arrows (mostly for the Steam Deck controls).
- Ancient creature supertype is removed from the game. Perfect Mischief spell now works on all creatures with the same name.
- Changed selected button design.
- Reworked tome tooltip.
- Reworked available spells UI.
- Added sleeper power tooltip.
- Improved unit tooltip.
- Improved treasure tooltip.
