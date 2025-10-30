 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20611643 Edited 31 October 2025 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Added native support for Linux and Steam Deck.
  • Added 3 new heroes, all heroes now have different stats and specializations.

Major

  • All sleepers and heroes now have short bios.
  • Added unicorns as a neutral creatures.
  • Added tooltips to all dialogs.
  • New game screen reworked.
  • New sleeper selection dialog including random option.
  • Added map size selector.
  • When player learns a new realm of magic they automatically learn all tier 1 spells of this realm (displayed in the special dialog).

Minor

  • Changed victory dialog text to be more lore accurate.
  • Adjusted intelligence and wisdom descriptions.
  • Army dialog is no longer closed on the end of the turn.
  • Added an ability to scroll the world map with arrows (mostly for the Steam Deck controls).
  • Ancient creature supertype is removed from the game. Perfect Mischief spell now works on all creatures with the same name.
  • Changed selected button design.
  • Reworked tome tooltip.
  • Reworked available spells UI.
  • Added sleeper power tooltip.
  • Improved unit tooltip.
  • Improved treasure tooltip.

