Update to Hotkeys

You now have the option to toggle the Keep Placing Objects feature, which replaces Keep Selection (Single/Multi)

With this On , you'll place objects as normal where it keeps the button selected after you place an object.

With it Off , you'll place an object and immediately select it as well as clearing the button.

You can hold Shift to keep the selection of placed objects, regardless of this toggle.

Keep Placing Objects is toggleable with Tab by default. If it doesn't work, you might need to check your Editor Keybinding.

Removed Keep Selection (Single) and (Multi) since this new update streamlines their original purpose.

There was an issue where the Snap, Align Rotation, and Random Rotation conflicted with the hotkeys for the base game, so the defaults for these have been changed to the defaults found below. If Snap, Align Rotation, and Random Rotation do not match the hotkeys below in your Level Editor Keybindings, please restore them to avoid binding conflicts.

Snap : V

Align Rotation : Shift + R

Random Rotation : Alt + R

Bugfixes