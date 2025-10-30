Update to Hotkeys
You now have the option to toggle the Keep Placing Objects feature, which replaces Keep Selection (Single/Multi)
With this On, you'll place objects as normal where it keeps the button selected after you place an object.
With it Off, you'll place an object and immediately select it as well as clearing the button.
You can hold Shift to keep the selection of placed objects, regardless of this toggle.
Keep Placing Objects is toggleable with Tab by default. If it doesn't work, you might need to check your Editor Keybinding.
Removed Keep Selection (Single) and (Multi) since this new update streamlines their original purpose.
There was an issue where the Snap, Align Rotation, and Random Rotation conflicted with the hotkeys for the base game, so the defaults for these have been changed to the defaults found below. If Snap, Align Rotation, and Random Rotation do not match the hotkeys below in your Level Editor Keybindings, please restore them to avoid binding conflicts.
Snap : V
Align Rotation : Shift + R
Random Rotation : Alt + R
Bugfixes
Made the Workshop Outpost's workbench triggerable from the entrance.
Made the Rope, Chalk, and Coffee tool tips refresh when used in quick succession.
Fixed a bug with the body rotating incorrectly in Full Playtest mode.
Fixed a bug where undoing objects and switching between quick play mode and editor would re-enable them.
Fixed a bug with the player camera rotation in Quick Playtest.
Fixxed a bug with the Route showing up in quick playtest.
Fixed a bug with Wind, Snow, and Rain not being saved and loaded properly.
Fixed a bug with Lightning triggers not working.
Fixed a bug causing a hardlock when switching between Quick Play mode and Editor mode if falling to death was triggered.
Fixed a bug when picking up Ice Axes in quick play test.
Fixed a bug with the Smoking Pipe particle.
Fixed a few bugs with Cruxes.
Fixed a host of issues in general with climbing tool collectibles in custom levels.
Fixed a bug with the camera focusing during inputs.
