After receiving some great feedback from players, I've made some minor balancing changes as well as a number of bug fixes. There could be moments in the game where you could receive too many "clean" loops in a row with no anomalies and this felt bad for players. Adjustments were made so that anomalies will be more likely to occur sooner/more often.



Balancing changes:





Adjusted logic to present anomalies more often/sooner (won't get 4-5 clean loops in a row anymore, for example)



Replaced the background hum ambient sound with another - the previous sound would loop poorly and cause confusion that it might be an anomaly





Bug fixes:



