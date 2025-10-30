After receiving some great feedback from players, I've made some minor balancing changes as well as a number of bug fixes. There could be moments in the game where you could receive too many "clean" loops in a row with no anomalies and this felt bad for players. Adjustments were made so that anomalies will be more likely to occur sooner/more often.
Balancing changes:
Adjusted logic to present anomalies more often/sooner (won't get 4-5 clean loops in a row anymore, for example)
Replaced the background hum ambient sound with another - the previous sound would loop poorly and cause confusion that it might be an anomaly
Bug fixes:
Fixed an issue with a couple anomalies not resetting correctly if missed
Fixed an issue where after a certain anomaly, the walking boss would end in a slightly different spot
Adjusted multiple audio levels - the audio of a certain anomaly could be unintentionally heard across the entire office
Fixed some menu and settings interactions on controller
Fixed an issue which caused the coworker sitting in the corner to move forward over time and end up fused into his desk
Fixed an issue where the cursor would stay visible when starting a new game
Changed files in this update