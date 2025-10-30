 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20611310 Edited 30 October 2025 – 20:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After receiving some great feedback from players, I've made some minor balancing changes as well as a number of bug fixes. There could be moments in the game where you could receive too many "clean" loops in a row with no anomalies and this felt bad for players. Adjustments were made so that anomalies will be more likely to occur sooner/more often.

Balancing changes:

  • Adjusted logic to present anomalies more often/sooner (won't get 4-5 clean loops in a row anymore, for example)

  • Replaced the background hum ambient sound with another - the previous sound would loop poorly and cause confusion that it might be an anomaly


Bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with a couple anomalies not resetting correctly if missed

  • Fixed an issue where after a certain anomaly, the walking boss would end in a slightly different spot

  • Adjusted multiple audio levels - the audio of a certain anomaly could be unintentionally heard across the entire office

  • Fixed some menu and settings interactions on controller

  • Fixed an issue which caused the coworker sitting in the corner to move forward over time and end up fused into his desk

  • Fixed an issue where the cursor would stay visible when starting a new game

