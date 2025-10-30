 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20611186 Edited 30 October 2025 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

updated bot ai to not jump off cliffs, making them playable in the second map too.

updated bot ai to not teleport across the map at random

new skin added, gizmo : hit enemies with melee attacks 50 times to unlock

