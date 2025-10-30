Hi! It's been a while... no, sit down, please. Come now. We don't have to be so formal. We've known each other for a while, and you know I don't really don't value that kind of stiff interaction. It's so very... false. Performative. Oh, I took the liberty of ordering your usual - I presume things haven't changed so much that you've changed... that? No. I thought not. Ha. That would be quite something, wouldn't it?



I'll get straight to the point. It's come to my att-



...

...

Jesus.



Hmm. You know, I came very close to being a cliche there for a moment. Who says 'it's come to my attention' in real life? I know this isn't real life: not the confining walls of bullshit and fakery that passes for the office workplace. But I wish it were. Real. A place where people laugh and cry, and snot comes out of their nose, and their makeup runs, and the chaos and ruin of life is commented upon, and manifest... and honest. And safe. I know you feel the same way. I think we share some attitudes, some... shall we say 'strong' views on certain subjects. Oh, here it comes!



("Thank you! Yes, over there is fine.")



Okay, he's gone. You can come back.

Anyway.



As I was saying: we share certain attitudes, even though we don't work on the same fl- Wait. Do you even have a designated floor? Hmm. I'd never considered that before. I suppose you aren't really confined by those things, are you? Lord, I envy you in that. You can kind of move where you wish. I don't suppose you even have a supervisor? No. That would be odd, wouldn't it?



Anyway. I found something I thought was rather interesting as I was moving my desk drawers (I loathe hot-desking, I must say). It's hehttps://www.mediafire.com/file/7j7foyv34qlr7sj/MR2-20251023-2325-23.4091827.mp4/filere. I don't really know all the implications, or how it affects anything, but... I don't know. I saw it and it fired up something inside me.



Look, I'll get to the point. I'm tired of things around here, and - if you watch the news for 5 seconds - it's not really getting much better. No. You see it too. Well, it strikes me that I've had enough of... out here. And you're... in there. And I wondered if you'd mind... um... This really is so awkward.



Look, I don't have anyone here... or even out of here. I'd like to come with you. Into the walls. I can pass pretty well, and can probably rustle up food on the regular, so you don't have to scrounge for scraps and worry about being caught or trapped or poisoned, or any of that other stuff that's probably quite terrifying for you. I know it's sudden, but I'm ready to go whenever... oh. Oh!



I see. Well... I can do right now! I've got my things... all that matters, anyway. I should at least leave a note, though. Give me just a moment and I'll be with you. And thank you. You won't regret this, I promise.

It's a new life. For the both of us! Ahaha. Okay, just a moment.



Okay. Done. Honestly, I don't think they'll even notice I've gone. Not for a few weeks, anyway.

Lead on! Into the dark. It'll be a squeeze, I know, but I'm a lot more flexible than I lo-



