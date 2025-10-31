Hey Operators,

The EXFIL Free Weekend is officially live on Steam! Jump in now through the EXFIL Demo and experience the full game for free from October 31 to November 2.

⚠ Important Note for Returning Players

If you’ve played EXFIL before, we strongly recommend deleting your old settings file before jumping in this weekend.

Significant updates have been made to input handling, video options, and loadout systems since the last Free Weekend. Keeping older config data may cause unexpected behavior or visual glitches.

It’s been a while since our last Free Weekend, and a lot has changed since then. This update brings major new systems, weapons, and content updates — including:

New map: Stone Dragon

New helicopter reinforcement system

New SMGs and LAW launchers

Explosive land drone equipment

New in-game Loadout Editor (swap your loadout mid-match or between reinforcement waves)

…and much more.

Whether you’re returning or new to EXFIL, now’s the perfect time to see how far the game has come. We’d love to have you back in the field.

Existing Operators, you’ll find community games running all weekend, so hop in and help test the latest systems while welcoming new players to the fight.

Important: This time, the Demo and Retail builds share servers.

If you already own EXFIL, just play as normal — no need to download the demo.





🧭 Patch Notes - Build 406-CL544 (Now Live on Main Branch)



Changes since the last Main update.

Happy demo weekend! Note that during this time the game doesn't use Steam for networking, so that we can have compatibility with the main game and Steam. After the demo period is over, the game will be switched back to Steam only. You don't have to create any new accounts for this.

Added

Ability to change your loadout during the game: Hit B during the spectator screen, or Esc -> Loadout at any point. Takes effect on next deployment.

VRAM usage indicator in the video settings screen

Better turn-in-place animation for the player, crouching previously had no animation when turning

Random map option in the Solo Play screen

Simple server API for dedicated dedicated server status queries (for server admins. Call http get /status on port 3000, port changeable with -apiport=xxx (0 disables))

Edits & Tweaks

Adjusted LZs across the maps. Should no longer have helicopter tails clipping through fences etc.

Revamped the Bunker are in Osprey to allow complete traversal inside and outside

Added power lines, better weather FX support (rain drip effects etc), interactables and various other polish to Northwoods

SAM launchers in Seek & Destroy are now damageable by LAWs and Land Drones (LAW may require two hits)

Removed temporary bans - just set a duration if you want a short term ban

Proper foregrip hold pose for the M38 SDMR

Add ticking sound for the lobby auto-start timer (easier for admins to pause the timer if they didn't notice it)

Redone G28 reload animations

Make the attacker/defender status more obvious on the Lobby screen

Fixes

Permanent bans weren't effective due to time overflow

Death recap was always only showing the first death reason

AFK kick popup in main menu if if you idled for several minutes during a single player mission (it wouldn't kick you, but the popup was unintended)

Known Issues

The Steam server browser won't show any results for Exfil during the demo period, since Steam is not used for networking as previously mentioned.

Play EXFIL for free now through November 2.

