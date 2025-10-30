 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20611042
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone!

First of all, thanks so much for playing Dead Finger Dice and leaving your positive reviews and feedback! We've worked on this patch while considering all the feedback and bug reports.

Bugs:

  • The Achievement bug for the Talisman should now be firing properly

  • Put limit on amount of characters displayed for custom die

  • Fixed some broken localization strings

QOL:

  • Added a "Fast Rolling" option in the Settings menu for people who have requested it. It will ensure the rolling dice animation plays faster.

  • Tweaked the difficulty on Bobby Froggic, as well as gave more varied rewards for winning.

  • Created a controller config for players that prefer playing with controller or on Steam Deck.

Thanks again for playing and we hope you keep enjoying Dead Finger Dice!

  • Rocket Adrift Team

