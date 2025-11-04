HEKKI ALLMO, sisters! Today is the day!

We’re so excited to announce that 1000xRESIST is now available in Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, and French! The localization is text-only, but we hope it still makes you all happy to be playing the game in your native languages. Thanks so much for your patience – we’ve seen all your requests on social media and have been dying to make this update happen. Now, it’s finally here!

1000xRESIST is also now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass! We’re thrilled to know that 1000xRESIST’s audience is only growing. We have so much for you in store, so this absolutely isn’t the final update for 1000xRESIST by any means.



Feel free to watch our launch trailer above, and thank you so much for all of your support and love for our game!

Hekki grace. 💙