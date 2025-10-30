This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here's another update to the testing branch for the RETINA update! The big things to try out are two new gameplay modes. A little bit more new content may be coming, but mostly we're in the testing phase at this point.

TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:

Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library Go to Properties Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"

The console is also turned on for this testing period. Use the ` key to open the console, and then read below for a list of some commands to try out.

New Changes for Testbranch #2

Added MUTATION mode,

Added INFECTION mode EXTREME,

Fixed bug with marshland gunner appearing when they weren't meant to,

Fixed bug where Hero Type chars couldn't work off screen,

Fixed bug where some Viaduct tiles swallowed you whole,

Improved depth illusion in Viaduct,

Fixed bug where MOAR was invisible,

Fixed bug where some marsh cliffs didn't have overhangs,

Renamed Fencer to Duelist,

Prison ammo piles are now rifle ammo crates and drop 25-30 ammo,

Nerfed beach loot,

Reworked bows to act like the rifles do. Bows scale linearly with your STR stat, up to 11 STR, at which they pierce 11 targets.,

Reworked 4JS Mode: scepters now have a random powerup they spawn with. Test the mode yourself to see the full extent,

Bow and Arrow dropped arrows now only require you to touch, not pickup, to recharge (good for AI),

Fixed bug where cameras spontaneous turn into books

Previous List of Changes for RETINA

New Content

Special Characters

Added Isabelle, the Paladin. Smite away!

Ending Dialogue added for Isabelle

Added Time Stop character, work in progress, it will get new art and a retheme

Added Defective, an eldritch horror multi-splitting character

Locations

Added Bank, Marshland, Viaduct locations

Added Siege version of Viaduct location

You can type the following commands into the console to check out the different locations: to_the_marshes to_the_viaduct to_the_treasury road{ siege2-viaduct }



Weapons

Added 3 new whips, in a new weapon category based on the Ringmaster's unique weapon

Added pike

Added kukri

Added buff banner support weapon

Added Barret 50 cal (named "M.O.A.R")

Made new weapons sellable

Made new weapons findable

Perks

Fencer perk added

Big Shot perk added

Other

Car Boat with turret added as a reward to the Marshland location

Tweaks

Improved the DNK16 "burst" feeling and very marginally buffed it

Hektatrius event updated for one of the new characters

Adjusted Anime Girl store timer setting

Made it easier for AI to get into the car during floods, in Severe Weather Mode

Perks and Traits

Gourmand now provides morale to the team at meals

Kensai Perk reworked according to community discussion

Phoenix now gets a bottle of hot sauce on start

Hero Type now has an aura of protection

Sweet Vans

Reworked the regular, dog, and ice cream vans. They all do something special now, to help justify the increased gas costs.

Regular Van: Spawns furniture

Dog Van: Spawns a friendly dog

Ice Cream Van: Spawns delicious flavors

Bugfixes