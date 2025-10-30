Here's another update to the testing branch for the RETINA update! The big things to try out are two new gameplay modes. A little bit more new content may be coming, but mostly we're in the testing phase at this point.
TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:
Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library
Go to Properties
Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window
Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"
The console is also turned on for this testing period. Use the ` key to open the console, and then read below for a list of some commands to try out.
New Changes for Testbranch #2
Added MUTATION mode,
Added INFECTION mode EXTREME,
Fixed bug with marshland gunner appearing when they weren't meant to,
Fixed bug where Hero Type chars couldn't work off screen,
Fixed bug where some Viaduct tiles swallowed you whole,
Improved depth illusion in Viaduct,
Fixed bug where MOAR was invisible,
Fixed bug where some marsh cliffs didn't have overhangs,
Renamed Fencer to Duelist,
Prison ammo piles are now rifle ammo crates and drop 25-30 ammo,
Nerfed beach loot,
Reworked bows to act like the rifles do. Bows scale linearly with your STR stat, up to 11 STR, at which they pierce 11 targets.,
Reworked 4JS Mode: scepters now have a random powerup they spawn with. Test the mode yourself to see the full extent,
Bow and Arrow dropped arrows now only require you to touch, not pickup, to recharge (good for AI),
Fixed bug where cameras spontaneous turn into books
Previous List of Changes for RETINA
New Content
Special Characters
Added Isabelle, the Paladin. Smite away!
Ending Dialogue added for Isabelle
Added Time Stop character, work in progress, it will get new art and a retheme
Added Defective, an eldritch horror multi-splitting character
Locations
Added Bank, Marshland, Viaduct locations
Added Siege version of Viaduct location
You can type the following commands into the console to check out the different locations:
to_the_marshes
to_the_viaduct
to_the_treasury
road{ siege2-viaduct }
Weapons
Added 3 new whips, in a new weapon category based on the Ringmaster's unique weapon
Added pike
Added kukri
Added buff banner support weapon
Added Barret 50 cal (named "M.O.A.R")
Made new weapons sellable
Made new weapons findable
Perks
Fencer perk added
Big Shot perk added
Other
Car Boat with turret added as a reward to the Marshland location
Tweaks
Improved the DNK16 "burst" feeling and very marginally buffed it
Hektatrius event updated for one of the new characters
Adjusted Anime Girl store timer setting
Made it easier for AI to get into the car during floods, in Severe Weather Mode
Perks and Traits
Gourmand now provides morale to the team at meals
Kensai Perk reworked according to community discussion
Phoenix now gets a bottle of hot sauce on start
Hero Type now has an aura of protection
Sweet Vans
Reworked the regular, dog, and ice cream vans. They all do something special now, to help justify the increased gas costs.
Regular Van: Spawns furniture
Dog Van: Spawns a friendly dog
Ice Cream Van: Spawns delicious flavors
Bugfixes
Fixed bug for gun racks sometimes losing rifles
Bugfix for lightning bolts being pushed inward from map edge
Fixed a bug where bow&arrow arrows were invincible
Fixed a bug where not enough zombies spawned in the warehouse location
Fixed a bug where too much loot spawned in the warehouse loc
Fixed a weapon seller list bug
Fixed some bugs in events pertaining to Friend of Dog
More fixes I'm forgetting about
Changed depots in beta branch