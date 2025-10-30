 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20610991 Edited 30 October 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Here's another update to the testing branch for the RETINA update! The big things to try out are two new gameplay modes. A little bit more new content may be coming, but mostly we're in the testing phase at this point.

TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:

  1. Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library

  2. Go to Properties

  3. Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window

  4. Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"

The console is also turned on for this testing period. Use the ` key to open the console, and then read below for a list of some commands to try out.

New Changes for Testbranch #2

  • Added MUTATION mode,

  • Added INFECTION mode EXTREME,

  • Fixed bug with marshland gunner appearing when they weren't meant to,

  • Fixed bug where Hero Type chars couldn't work off screen,

  • Fixed bug where some Viaduct tiles swallowed you whole,

  • Improved depth illusion in Viaduct,

  • Fixed bug where MOAR was invisible,

  • Fixed bug where some marsh cliffs didn't have overhangs,

  • Renamed Fencer to Duelist,

  • Prison ammo piles are now rifle ammo crates and drop 25-30 ammo,

  • Nerfed beach loot,

  • Reworked bows to act like the rifles do. Bows scale linearly with your STR stat, up to 11 STR, at which they pierce 11 targets.,

  • Reworked 4JS Mode: scepters now have a random powerup they spawn with. Test the mode yourself to see the full extent,

  • Bow and Arrow dropped arrows now only require you to touch, not pickup, to recharge (good for AI),

  • Fixed bug where cameras spontaneous turn into books

Previous List of Changes for RETINA

New Content

Special Characters

  • Added Isabelle, the Paladin. Smite away!

  • Ending Dialogue added for Isabelle

  • Added Time Stop character, work in progress, it will get new art and a retheme

  • Added Defective, an eldritch horror multi-splitting character

Locations

  • Added Bank, Marshland, Viaduct locations

  • Added Siege version of Viaduct location

  • You can type the following commands into the console to check out the different locations:

    • to_the_marshes

    • to_the_viaduct

    • to_the_treasury

    • road{ siege2-viaduct }

Weapons

  • Added 3 new whips, in a new weapon category based on the Ringmaster's unique weapon

  • Added pike

  • Added kukri

  • Added buff banner support weapon

  • Added Barret 50 cal (named "M.O.A.R")

  • Made new weapons sellable

  • Made new weapons findable

Perks

  • Fencer perk added

  • Big Shot perk added

Other

  • Car Boat with turret added as a reward to the Marshland location

Tweaks

  • Improved the DNK16 "burst" feeling and very marginally buffed it

  • Hektatrius event updated for one of the new characters

  • Adjusted Anime Girl store timer setting

  • Made it easier for AI to get into the car during floods, in Severe Weather Mode

Perks and Traits

  • Gourmand now provides morale to the team at meals

  • Kensai Perk reworked according to community discussion

  • Phoenix now gets a bottle of hot sauce on start

  • Hero Type now has an aura of protection

Sweet Vans

  • Reworked the regular, dog, and ice cream vans. They all do something special now, to help justify the increased gas costs.

  • Regular Van: Spawns furniture

  • Dog Van: Spawns a friendly dog

  • Ice Cream Van: Spawns delicious flavors

Bugfixes

  • Fixed bug for gun racks sometimes losing rifles

  • Bugfix for lightning bolts being pushed inward from map edge

  • Fixed a bug where bow&arrow arrows were invincible

  • Fixed a bug where not enough zombies spawned in the warehouse location

  • Fixed a bug where too much loot spawned in the warehouse loc

  • Fixed a weapon seller list bug

  • Fixed some bugs in events pertaining to Friend of Dog

  • More fixes I'm forgetting about

