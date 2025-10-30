 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20610655
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issue where offline gains were computed incorrectly

  • Still in progress: 'city' map, that will replace the current business grid. Coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Depot 3854512
Windows 64-bit Depot 3854513
