-Added EWC Avatars to the workshop!
-Added Mingames > Boss > Player spacing
-Added Minigames > Boss > Custom Boss > healthbar position
-Added Minigames > Custom Boss > Added healthbar Position Y
-Added Minigames > Boss > Player Spacing option
-Fixed Avatar&Gear > Preview > Gear positioning
-Fixed Minigames > Boss > Bug - Custom player classes that self damage and die no longer skip the next players turns
-Fixed Minigames > Roulette > Bug with outcomes not matching visually with colors.
-Fixed Minigames > Roulette > Bug with green allowing even numbers to win.
-Fixed Youtube > Youtube update was sending @handles with the symbol as display names, which caused issues for targeting avatars with commands.
