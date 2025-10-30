-Added EWC Avatars to the workshop!

-Added Mingames > Boss > Player spacing

-Added Minigames > Boss > Custom Boss > healthbar position

-Added Minigames > Custom Boss > Added healthbar Position Y

-Added Minigames > Boss > Player Spacing option

-Fixed Avatar&Gear > Preview > Gear positioning

-Fixed Minigames > Boss > Bug - Custom player classes that self damage and die no longer skip the next players turns

-Fixed Minigames > Roulette > Bug with outcomes not matching visually with colors.

-Fixed Minigames > Roulette > Bug with green allowing even numbers to win.