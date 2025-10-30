 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20610653
Update notes via Steam Community

-Added EWC Avatars to the workshop!
-Added Mingames > Boss > Player spacing

-Added Minigames > Boss > Custom Boss > healthbar position

-Added Minigames > Custom Boss > Added healthbar Position Y

-Added Minigames > Boss > Player Spacing option

-Fixed Avatar&Gear > Preview > Gear positioning

-Fixed Minigames > Boss > Bug - Custom player classes that self damage and die no longer skip the next players turns

-Fixed Minigames > Roulette > Bug with outcomes not matching visually with colors.

-Fixed Minigames > Roulette > Bug with green allowing even numbers to win.

-Fixed Youtube > Youtube update was sending @handles with the symbol as display names, which caused issues for targeting avatars with commands.

Changed files in this update

Windows Stream Avatars Depot Depot 665301
macOS Stream Avatars Mac Depot Depot 665302
