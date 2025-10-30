Hi all!!

A while back I optimized the game to be of a smaller download size, which meant that it needed a little bit more RAM space (about 6GB or so), but since then, I realized that many people can't play the game if they had an 8GB RAM setup. So I've decided to go back to have a bigger download size, and hopefully this can help.



I will also be continuing to find ways to potentially optimize for both GPU and CPU (the recent potato mode being one example) but this is a solution that I have for the moment.



0.1.14



New

- blind box secret item

- alchemy books

Fix

- fixed lumi bio page cursed layout after max friendship

- fixed lamp position

Polish

- swapped ida and daisy plush positions

- bookshelf ui