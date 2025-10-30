Hi all!!
A while back I optimized the game to be of a smaller download size, which meant that it needed a little bit more RAM space (about 6GB or so), but since then, I realized that many people can't play the game if they had an 8GB RAM setup. So I've decided to go back to have a bigger download size, and hopefully this can help.
I will also be continuing to find ways to potentially optimize for both GPU and CPU (the recent potato mode being one example) but this is a solution that I have for the moment.
0.1.14
New
- blind box secret item
- alchemy books
Fix
- fixed lumi bio page cursed layout after max friendship
- fixed lamp position
Polish
- swapped ida and daisy plush positions
- bookshelf ui
Changed files in this update