Another hotfix has been uploaded, this one with a larger changelog!

IMPORTANT: we had to change some code related to how settings work, so starting this version of the game will reset all settings to default.

Changelog

Fixed a critical issue happening after dismissing the companion recruited in the Prologue before finishing that storyline. If you have a corrupted savegame because you dismissed the starting companion before finishing the prologue storyline, please get in contact with us at staff@innervoid.net and we will try to manually recover your savegame!

Fixed some string not showing properly on items.

Fixed some other issues blocking fights, we are still working on some other scenario and we will soon fix everything. All the people that sent us bug reports have our heartfelt gratitude!

Fixed Canneto's exit point to avoid people spawning on a hill when going back to the world map.

The name of hovered characters is now shown on the upper area of the screen, so that it's easier to identify allies and enemies.

Improved pathfinding in real-time to reduce player's clicks not being registered. We are actively reworking this aspect and will soon provide a much more performant and reliable fix, so that your characters will no longer stay still instead of moving.

Added proper sounds to certain Actions, like unique spells.

Reworked a few things in the combat UI so that the Actions bar immediately prevents clicks on the ground as soon as it starts appearing. This was made to prevent accidental movement when trying to select an Action right after finishing another one.

Fixed several missing characters in Chinese. They appeared as small squares due to them not being properly set in the font's texture.

Fixed several instances in which Chinese dialogues would show an empty string instead of the actual dialogue.

Fixed the Panavian Faction Trader never accepting to trade.

Fixed some barks showing "Invalid Faction".

Improved clarity on the World Map by changing Icons and not showing the name of secondary locations.

The name of the current Settlement is now shown in the Journal minimap.

Fixed an issue preventing Attacks of Opportunity from resetting at the end of the turn.

Fixed a rare issue with civilian AI that could generate null references.

Removed legacy code for Traumas that could lead to their appearance in rare circumstances.

Fixed a rare issue that could lead to items not being properly removed from the game's data, possibly leading to some bugs of different nature in longer playthroughs.