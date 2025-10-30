Hello, dear players! 💀



As many of you know, Tezcatlipoca was originally planned to be released today, but I decided to launch it earlier since the game was already complete.

While I still believe that the original release was the finished version, I’ve continued adding small touches and improvements along the way.

What’s new in this version

Church expansion



The church now has two additional rooms.

The puzzle that unlocks the Tezcatlipoca statue now requires the player to collect three small statues scattered throughout the city and place them inside the church.

New labyrinth



A brand-new larger and more challenging labyrinth has been added.

To avoid confusion, it now features multiple exits, though it’s still being tested—so I’d love to hear your feedback!

New enemy: Ixpuxtequi | The Sack Man



This new enemy unlocks after completing the graveyard puzzle.

He wasn’t planned at all, but a sudden spark of creativity made me realize he would fit perfectly in the world.

Ixpuxtequi relentlessly hunts the player through open areas, and—like all other enemies—his attacks can be dodged.

💡 Hint: he only performs high attacks.

This update also adds a new short cinematic, connecting the story of our protagonist’s family more closely with Gabriel Anxeli’s.

What’s coming next?