 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20610022 Edited 30 October 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Here's a hotfix for some issues that came up after update 0.18

As always, thank you for your continued feedback and support, keep sharing your ideas and bug reports on the Card Engine Discord or Community Hub!

Fixes

  • Fixed shadow data not getting pasted when copying and pasting individual objects

  • Fixed the layer UI list disappearing after changing the card size in the project card size window with the editor open

  • Fixed the grid not updating to match other card sizes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2899311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link