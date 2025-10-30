Hello everyone,
Here's a hotfix for some issues that came up after update 0.18
As always, thank you for your continued feedback and support, keep sharing your ideas and bug reports on the Card Engine Discord or Community Hub!
Fixes
Fixed shadow data not getting pasted when copying and pasting individual objects
Fixed the layer UI list disappearing after changing the card size in the project card size window with the editor open
Fixed the grid not updating to match other card sizes
Changed files in this update