30 October 2025 Build 20610000 Edited 30 October 2025 – 17:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi adventurers,

Here's a first taste for the Trading Update, and even if the changelog is quite small, it required quite a lot of work! v0.900 is now available on the development branch:

  • Added the ability to build constructions on top of water.

  • Added a Trading Boat, unlocking the trading expedition board.

  • Added the ability to send heroes on trading expeditions to sell resources and bring back gold or other resources.

  • Added the ability to schedule expeditions depending on the amount of resources owned by the colony.

  • Added a mood malus dependant on the time spent away from the colony.

Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!

Changed depots in development branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 2111021
