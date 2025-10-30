This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi adventurers,

Here's a first taste for the Trading Update, and even if the changelog is quite small, it required quite a lot of work! v0.900 is now available on the development branch:

Added the ability to build constructions on top of water.

Added a Trading Boat, unlocking the trading expedition board.

Added the ability to send heroes on trading expeditions to sell resources and bring back gold or other resources.

Added the ability to schedule expeditions depending on the amount of resources owned by the colony.

Added a mood malus dependant on the time spent away from the colony.

Thanks for playing, and please don't forget to leave a review, it helps a lot!