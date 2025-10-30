English##########Content################[Weapon]New Weapon Type: Pumpkin Axe (Can have prefixes)[Weapon]New Weapon Type: Pumpkin Shovel (Can have prefixes)[Loot]All Pumpkin Men now drop all those pumpkin items (Cursed Pumpkin Grenade/Hack Tool - Dark Pumpkin/Pumpkin Axe/Pumpkin Shovel). This can happen even out of the Halloween Season.简体中文##########Content################【武器】新武器类型：南瓜头斧 （可以带词缀）【武器】新武器类型：南瓜头铲 （可以带词缀）【掉落物】所有的南瓜人现在会掉落所有的这些南瓜物品（诅咒南瓜手榴弹/黑客工具-黑暗南瓜/南瓜头斧/南瓜头铲）就算不是在万圣节期间，这依然会发生。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场