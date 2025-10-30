Hey there! No more digging for gold… your money can’t go negative anymore!





Surprise! Golden sunflowers have decided to show up. The higher your prestige, the more likely they appear, and these sneaky little guys give more plants than a normal one.





Some minor bugs got stomped by my boots… making the game smoother for you.



⚠️ Serious note: with this new money management system, it’s recommended to start a new game. But don’t worry, these golden plants make the experience different… and honestly more enjoyable!