30 October 2025 Build 20609933 Edited 30 October 2025 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Hey there! No more digging for gold… your money can’t go negative anymore!

  • Surprise! Golden sunflowers have decided to show up. The higher your prestige, the more likely they appear, and these sneaky little guys give more plants than a normal one.

  • Some minor bugs got stomped by my boots… making the game smoother for you.


⚠️ Serious note: with this new money management system, it’s recommended to start a new game. But don’t worry, these golden plants make the experience different… and honestly more enjoyable!

