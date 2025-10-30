- Hey there! No more digging for gold… your money can’t go negative anymore!
- Surprise! Golden sunflowers have decided to show up. The higher your prestige, the more likely they appear, and these sneaky little guys give more plants than a normal one.
- Some minor bugs got stomped by my boots… making the game smoother for you.
⚠️ Serious note: with this new money management system, it’s recommended to start a new game. But don’t worry, these golden plants make the experience different… and honestly more enjoyable!
