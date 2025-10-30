 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20609926 Edited 30 October 2025 – 17:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
The highlight of this release is a new system for patching stats of content on servers and maps. This system will allow players to customize health, requirements, recipes, weapons, bullets, etc. individually. This is not a replacement for modding, as it does not allow adding new assets or content, but it does allow making major changes to the way the game is played and balanced.

Read more about it here: https://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/contentpatches/

  • Fixed certain campaign maps always resetting after sector loss
  • Fixed unit assembler clogging in certain conditions
  • Fixed overlay floors under liquids not being removed when placed over in the editor
  • Fixed Sublimate not firing correctly at low liquid flow rates
  • Fixed planet normals displaying incorrectly on OpenGL 2 devices
  • Fixed default planet mesh displaying as a mess in mods
  • Updated many different campaign submissions for Serpulo
  • Added a sector attempt counter
  • Added a button to insert instructions between lines in the logic editor
  • Added the core database button to the pause menu on mobile
  • Made rotation of certain buildings stay constant when dragged as a line
  • Buffed Quasar and Pulsar units
  • The Thorium Reactor block now outputs heat (for mixtech)

Changed depots in v8-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20609926
Windows 64-bit Mindustry Windows64 Depot 1127402
Linux 64-bit Mindustry Linux Depot 1127403
macOS Mindustry Mac Depot 1127404
Windows 32-bit Mindustry Windows32 Depot 1127405
