Read more about it here: https://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/contentpatches/
- Fixed certain campaign maps always resetting after sector loss
- Fixed unit assembler clogging in certain conditions
- Fixed overlay floors under liquids not being removed when placed over in the editor
- Fixed Sublimate not firing correctly at low liquid flow rates
- Fixed planet normals displaying incorrectly on OpenGL 2 devices
- Fixed default planet mesh displaying as a mess in mods
- Updated many different campaign submissions for Serpulo
- Added a sector attempt counter
- Added a button to insert instructions between lines in the logic editor
- Added the core database button to the pause menu on mobile
- Made rotation of certain buildings stay constant when dragged as a line
- Buffed Quasar and Pulsar units
- The Thorium Reactor block now outputs heat (for mixtech)
