The door push animation has been updated to only show when a door is not open.

There was a game breaking bug which was caused by going through a door and the animation trying to update when an object was null. This has been fixed.

I have added more drag to the player so he is not so bouncy. I can add more if needed.

When shooting a fireball the explosion sound would go off if the player ran into it while shooting. This has been fixed.

NOTE: Please join the discussion on discord. I am trying to get feedback from players if they would rather have the enemies not respawn when entering the level again. I have the basic code there to make this possible but I would like to know what people are thinking. Thanks for playing.