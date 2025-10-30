 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20609889 Edited 30 October 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The door push animation has been updated to only show when a door is not open.

  • There was a game breaking bug which was caused by going through a door and the animation trying to update when an object was null. This has been fixed.

  • I have added more drag to the player so he is not so bouncy. I can add more if needed.

  • When shooting a fireball the explosion sound would go off if the player ran into it while shooting. This has been fixed.

NOTE: Please join the discussion on discord. I am trying to get feedback from players if they would rather have the enemies not respawn when entering the level again. I have the basic code there to make this possible but I would like to know what people are thinking. Thanks for playing.

