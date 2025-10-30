 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20609885
Update notes via Steam Community

HELLO!

Update 1.3.3 is here, mainly focusing on the black screen & furniture issues.

📜Patch Notes


Distiller Placement

  • It is now possible to place the distiller on the floor, in addition to wall placement. This fix provides greater flexibility when arranging your environment.


Steam / Meta Compatibility

  • Fixed an issue where the client would experience a black screen when the host was playing on Steam and the client connected via Meta.

This bug has been fully resolved, ensuring a smooth and stable cross-play experience between platforms.


Furniture Disappearing on Placement

  • Fixed a bug where some furniture would immediately disappear after being placed in Co-op mode.

  • Objects now remain visible and properly positioned after placement.

Thank you for all the reports & support! 🐔


