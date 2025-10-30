HELLO!
Update 1.3.3 is here, mainly focusing on the black screen & furniture issues.
📜Patch Notes
Distiller Placement
It is now possible to place the distiller on the floor, in addition to wall placement. This fix provides greater flexibility when arranging your environment.
Steam / Meta Compatibility
Fixed an issue where the client would experience a black screen when the host was playing on Steam and the client connected via Meta.
This bug has been fully resolved, ensuring a smooth and stable cross-play experience between platforms.
Furniture Disappearing on Placement
Fixed a bug where some furniture would immediately disappear after being placed in Co-op mode.
Objects now remain visible and properly positioned after placement.
Thank you for all the reports & support! 🐔
