HELLO!



Update 1.3.3 is here, mainly focusing on the black screen & furniture issues.

📜Patch Notes



Distiller Placement

It is now possible to place the distiller on the floor, in addition to wall placement. This fix provides greater flexibility when arranging your environment.



Steam / Meta Compatibility

Fixed an issue where the client would experience a black screen when the host was playing on Steam and the client connected via Meta.

This bug has been fully resolved, ensuring a smooth and stable cross-play experience between platforms.



Furniture Disappearing on Placement

Fixed a bug where some furniture would immediately disappear after being placed in Co-op mode.

Objects now remain visible and properly positioned after placement.

Thank you for all the reports & support! 🐔





