Hello everyone!

This update contains some visual enhancements and smaller features that are not quite necessary, but still fun (I hope so). Oh, and a new language as well!

Also there is a poll regarding local pvp mode

Game design

Split balls now appear on every 3rd opponent hit (previously it was on every hit)

Visuals

Added Themes for the smartphone, that will change the wallpaper and color of the buttons (you can change them on the Home screen)

Added thunder effect to the Attic location when playing with Split mode

Technical

Added gamepad vibration

Added Italian language (thank you, Davide)

Added option to limit the width of UI for wide screens

Some minor tweaks and fixes, e.g. I made a Wind SFX quieter



Poll

I know that some of you asked to return local pvp mode to the game. I started working on it, but it turned out that my code architecture wasn't ready for it, so right now it's on pause. I really need to know if I should do it, because it will consume a lot of my free time and energy. I plan to finally finish working on Lofi Ping Pong by the end of 2025, but I still have a lot of plans, like making a DLC and Nintendo Switch update, also there are mobile versions of the game, oof...

So, I made a poll in Discord with 3 different answers (yes, idc, no) on whether I should bring back local pvp mode (in the announcements channel). I made this poll because I want to know how many people really want it. Right now I have a feeling that it wasn't a popular feature in the OG version and bringing it back will be a waste of time, but I don't want to make this decision just on my guesses.



Thanks for your feedback!