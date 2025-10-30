Deer Gamers!
It's approaching the 1st anniversary of Reindeer Story... just two days away I can't believe how quickly it came!
To celebrate I've released a guide on obtain all the endings of Reindeer Story, check it out!
New is a "Next" button which will appear on the title screen load menu and in the pause menu. Pressing Next will cycle through 5 pages of 6 save slots... adding up to 30!
This jump from 7 save slots to 30 should give a lot more flexibility in saving the game and collecting all the games endings.
Functionality Update
Increased the number of save slots to 30.
A "Next" Option appears on both the title screen's and pause screen Save Menus. This will move through 5 pages of saves with 6 saves on each page (for convenience the autosave slot will appear on all pages).
QoL
The Pause menu now shows the date (month - day) in the bottom left hand corner.
As always I hope you continue to enjoy Reindeer Story!
Thanks for Reading!
-Azzie
Changed files in this update