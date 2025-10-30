 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20609880 Edited 30 October 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Deer Gamers!

It's approaching the 1st anniversary of Reindeer Story... just two days away I can't believe how quickly it came!

To celebrate I've released a guide on obtain all the endings of Reindeer Story, check it out!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3580073995
In addition I've released a new version of Reindeer Story. Version 1.151 the key change in this version is a big increase in save slots!

New is a "Next" button which will appear on the title screen load menu and in the pause menu. Pressing Next will cycle through 5 pages of 6 save slots... adding up to 30!

This jump from 7 save slots to 30 should give a lot more flexibility in saving the game and collecting all the games endings.

Functionality Update

  • Increased the number of save slots to 30.

  • A "Next" Option appears on both the title screen's and pause screen Save Menus. This will move through 5 pages of saves with 6 saves on each page (for convenience the autosave slot will appear on all pages).

QoL

  • The Pause menu now shows the date (month - day) in the bottom left hand corner.

As always I hope you continue to enjoy Reindeer Story!

Thanks for Reading!

-Azzie

