ZRPG Ammo Check
Reworked Pathing
Added Unit Grouping Text on Unit Feed
ZRPG pitch lowered
ZGrenade prep time lowered
Individual Health button removed - T as default now controls all heavy items
KOTH Flag Zone cap size made smaller
KOTH Flag circle removed
KOTH Now stays Captured
Hovering over unit while Item is selected changes cursor
Select Fire now has a crosshair
Selecting unit while grenade selection is active now underhands grenade
Toggle Control Completely reworked
Marker Opacity
Fix Map Pathing
Fixed Moving through map in some cases
Fixed Double Clicking select to be distance based
Fixed multiple Toggle Control toggle bugsbugs
Known Bug
KOTH score is not properly replicated if playing solo. Only works with teams
Grouping and Control Fire
