ZRPG Ammo Check

Reworked Pathing

Added Unit Grouping Text on Unit Feed

ZRPG pitch lowered

ZGrenade prep time lowered

Individual Health button removed - T as default now controls all heavy items

KOTH Flag Zone cap size made smaller

KOTH Flag circle removed

KOTH Now stays Captured

Hovering over unit while Item is selected changes cursor

Select Fire now has a crosshair

Selecting unit while grenade selection is active now underhands grenade

Toggle Control Completely reworked

Marker Opacity



Fix Map Pathing

Fixed Moving through map in some cases

Fixed Double Clicking select to be distance based

Fixed multiple Toggle Control toggle bugsbugs





Known Bug

KOTH score is not properly replicated if playing solo. Only works with teams