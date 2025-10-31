Incoming Hotfix!
We've just rolled out a quick update to tidy up some server issues. Restart your game to download the new patch!
Thank you for your diligent reporting, the team is keeping a close eye on your games!
- Fixed an issue where the Augment Effects didn't work.
- Fixed the robotic proximity voice.
- Fixed an issue that was causing crashes.
- Temporarily disabled virtual tracking for codex trackers to ensure all objective types unlock correctly.
- Fixed a bug where the Augment Effect wouldn't work when equipping another quick use item.
- Fixed incorrect drop chances for keys in certain circumstances.
- Fixed so the proximity VoIP UI always shows while speaking.
- Fixed some graphical errors in epic settings.
- Fixed a memory leak caused by steam avatar pictures.
- Added charge progress hint for integrated shield repair.
- Fixed a bug where the health regen augment skills wouldn't work if triggered while DBNO.
- Fixed a bug where players could end up on the train tracks by the metro extractions on the Buried City map.
- Fixed a bug where steam avatars wouldn't show up on the social tab.
- Fixed some issues with geometry on the Blue Gate map.
- Fixed the material on some interior floors.
- Improved lighting in some areas.
- Fixed images in the store uniformly to scale regardless of aspect ratio.
- Fixed a bug where the Trials screen could be accessed through the customization screen before unlocking it.
- The store no longer scrolls to the top after using the 'Back' option.
//Ossen
And the ARC Raiders Team
