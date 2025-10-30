 Skip to content
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20609821 Edited 30 October 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Update 1.3

🎉 The wait is over: Major Update 1.3 is here!
This update introduces a brand-new way to experience football in VR, along with major improvements to realism, mixed reality gameplay, and online performance.

👔 New Coach View:
Take the role of the coach and experience the match from the sidelines!
Give real-time orders, adjust formations, make substitutions, and command passes and shots like a true manager.

🥽 Mixed Reality for Goalkeepers:
When inside the goal area, your real surroundings now blend with the virtual pitch.
Dive, block, and move in your own space while facing virtual players — a crazy and fun new way to play!

🌐 Online Improvements:
Online matches are now smoother and more responsive.
Menus have been redesigned for greater clarity, and a new customizable online avatar lets you show off your ball and personal look.

🚀 Moving Forward:
We’re already working on new features and improvements inspired by your feedback.
What would you like to see next? Join our community and share your ideas!

