⚽ Major Update 1.3

🎉 The wait is over: Major Update 1.3 is here!

This update introduces a brand-new way to experience football in VR, along with major improvements to realism, mixed reality gameplay, and online performance.

👔 New Coach View:

Take the role of the coach and experience the match from the sidelines!

Give real-time orders, adjust formations, make substitutions, and command passes and shots like a true manager.

🥽 Mixed Reality for Goalkeepers:

When inside the goal area, your real surroundings now blend with the virtual pitch.

Dive, block, and move in your own space while facing virtual players — a crazy and fun new way to play!

🌐 Online Improvements:

Online matches are now smoother and more responsive.

Menus have been redesigned for greater clarity, and a new customizable online avatar lets you show off your ball and personal look.

🚀 Moving Forward:

We’re already working on new features and improvements inspired by your feedback.

What would you like to see next? Join our community and share your ideas!