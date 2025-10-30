Hello everyone! 🦦

As the spooky season has already started we hope you'll enjoy this update our team cooked for all of you!

On the menu, general changes and Halloween event!

Halloween Event!! 🎃

The map has been fully updated to match Halloween.

New stuff to grab and throw, new skins, new hats, there's a lot for you to enjoy and discover!

Added Halloween assets, textures, lighting and decor.

A BRAND NEW CHALLENGE!

New music for the park.

Ambiance noises have been reworked.

THE HALLOWEEN EVENT WILL BE ABLE TO BE TURNED ON VIA A BUTTON ON THE MAIN MENU, THERE'S NO FEAR OF MISSING OUT!

General update.

Fixed sound values going to 0 after changing sound volume in the main menu and launching the game.

Fixed the sound not playing on Otter Respawn.

Fixed overlapping music during Race cutscene.

Fixed the blue letters that had no sounds.

Updated the Otter Enclosure music.

Improved audio performance.

Improved ambient sounds.

Improved sound mix.

Improved overall performance again

Fixed a lot of minor issues





This event will be the last thing the team works on, we are officially parting ways. We hope you'll enjoy the ride and have fun spooking the staff all around the park!

Thank you everyone for playing our game, enjoying it, leaving reviews, and encouraging the team to improve this silly little adventure, Crayon Coded wishes all of you a great Halloween.