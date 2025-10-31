Ghosts are now available to race against in Raccoon Roller! Go up against your personal best or download other player ghosts from the leaderboards to learn their secrets.



Ghost update notes:

- Completing a run will store a local copy of the ghost for you to race against, these are updated everytime you beat it's time.

- Ghosts are only updated to the leaderboards if you beat your old leaderboard time.

- Set whether you want to race downloaded, player only, or no ghosts in the options.|



Other changes:

- Some UI elements have had small changes to better implement partial controller support for ghosts.

- Code changes to implement ghosts means leaderboards and steam integration were redone, if you notice any bugs let me know in the discord.



I'll soon be adding a single level that runs through all the levels as a speedrun mode, there'll be a challenge and prizes along with it so keep an eye out in the discord.